No Cops at Second Psalm Sing, About 500 People Make Music at City Hall

From Moscow Report

Moscow, Idaho–“It is a psalm sing, and I always go to psalm sings,” Sean Bohnet said when asked why he came to Friday’s psalm sing at Moscow City Hall.

Approximately 500 people attended the event, which exceeded the numbers of the previous protest on Wednesday. Sean Bohnet, Rachel Bohnet, and Gabriel Rench and others who received citations were in attendance, without wearing masks or social distancing. One attendee sported a 9 foot wooden cross on wheels that he moved through the parking lot.

Pro-mask counter protesters attempted to disrupt the singing with percussion instruments.

Also at the event were roughly 50 counter-protestors who were in favor of the mask mandate. They blew horns, banged on drums and cymbals, honked cars, and blasted music on portable speakers. The counter-protesters were wearing masks.

Friday Flash Psalm Sing by Christ Church opened with “O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing”

Those attending the psalm sing protest did not wear masks and did not practice social distancing.

The Moscow Police Department was not visibly present at the event as they were at the one on Wednesday. No one was given a citation or arrested.

An unknown member of the city staff is seen watching

the crowd from the second floor of City Hall.

No officers were present at the Psalm Sing

Counter-protestor Zach Van Banorsden explained his disappointment at the absence of the MPD, “I am surprised they’re not here. They arrested people last time, but now they are not…I just want [the protestors] to wear masks. That’s all I want to say.”

Meg Palmer, the woman who organized the counter-protest, claimed the music played by the counter-protestors was intended to praise God and to “bring light to everyone. We all have our own concept of God and we have every right to praise Him, to make music, and be as loud as we want” she said.

Palmer explained that the counter-protestors were “trying to prove that most [people] in Moscow want masks. We believe in science and we actually do want masks. This is basically an anti-mask rally disguised under the illusion of a religious rally to promote a candidate for a political campaign. Masks should not be politicized.”

The loud commotion made by the counter-protestors made it difficult to sing.

Bohnet thought that the counter-protesters were successful in some ways and not in others. “They made it both effective and fun. I was really impressed with their stamina. And my favorite part is when one of the cymbal gals, I was standing next to, started to play to the beat of the song we were singing.”

Scott Postma called the noise created by the counter-protestors “a common leftist move. Instead of rationally engaging, they try to shout over us.”

An unnamed counter-protestor holding signs of Romans 13 and 1 Peter 2 claimed that the protestors were not behaving like Christians, as they were disobeying the governing authorities. “I’m not here to stop worship,” he said.

Duane Ney, a City of Troy resident unaffiliated with Christ Church said, “I am here to protest the mask mandate. I am neither for or against Christ Church. I am just here to support non-masks. If they are here to fight that mask mandate, I’ll fight with them.”

Gwen Burrow of Moscow said “One of the best things was that we were joined by so many total strangers from other churches! Different denominations, but one Lord, one faith, one baptism.”

Daniel Foucachon, who filmed the Flash Psalm Sing video on Wednesday that has since gone viral, said “I came prepared to be arrested, but I’m very grateful that was not necessary. I’m grateful that the city of Moscow and MPD decided to not enforce the mandate tonight, and I hope they will take the next step and revoke the baseless Emergency Mandate.”

The psalm sing ended with the Doxology after four songs, and the psalm sing attendees slowly trickled out.

Hands raised for the Doxology

The counter-protestors continued making noise and holding their signs after the singers left.