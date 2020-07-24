Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in area, one hospitalized

Latah County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose sharply again Wednesday with six new patients testing positive for the virus.

Since Monday’s reported numbers, there have been 17 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county. Thirteen of those infected patients are in their 20s, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.

The six new cases bring the total number of cases this year to 52 in Latah County. Twenty-six of the total number of confirmed and probable cases have been patients in their 20s. Fourteen have been patients younger than 20 years old.

For more on the cases and data in Latah County, go to: idahopublichealth.com/district-2/novel-coronavirus.

Whitman County on Wednesday received three new positive COVID-19 test results, and one of those patients has been hospitalized.

Two of the patients are men between ages 40-59. The other is a man between 60-79.

There have been 73 total cases in Whitman County this year. For more on the cases and data in Whitman County, go to: www.whitmancountypublichealth.org/covid-19.html.

In July, there have been 71 new COVID-19 cases reported in Whitman and Latah counties.

There have been zero deaths in either county.