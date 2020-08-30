Nicholas Sandmann Hired As Grassroots Director For Sen. McConnell’s Reelection Campaign

Kentucky teenager Nicholas Sandmann got a taste of the political scene after speaking at this year’s Republican National Convention. That was just the beginning of a journey for the 18-year-old.

On Friday, Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) reelection team confirmed Sandmann will be a grassroots director for the campaign. He will help build coalitions with the McConnell campaign and assist in organizing field operations.

“My life changed forever in that one moment the full war machine of the mainstream media revved up into attack mode,” stated Sandmann. “They did so without researching the full video of the incident, without ever investigating Mr. Phillips motives, or without ever asking me for my side of the story.”

The teen received negative media attention early last year after a viral video showed him face-to-face with a Native American man at an anti-abortion rally.

Sandmann has said he is planning to balance his efforts for the McConnell campaign with his work at Transylvania University.