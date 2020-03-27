Nez Perce County sees first COVID-19 death

A Nez Perce County resident has died of complications related to COVID-19, according to a news release from Public Health-Idaho North Central District.

The person was older than 80 and had age-related health issues. The news release did not reveal the gender or place of residence of the victim but said it involved a case that had previously been announced.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the patient who died as well as the families of the people who are being affected by this outbreak. The health of the residents, staff and community we serve is our top priority,” Health District Director Carol Moehrle said. “We will continue to work with health care professionals to support the care of the patients, the safety of the health care workers and the well-being of the people in our district.”