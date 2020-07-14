Newsom Orders Another California Lockdown: Bars, Restaurants, Churches, Gyms

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates. CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for:-Restaurants-Wineries-Movie theaters, family entertainment-Zoos, museums-CardroomsBars must close ALL operations.

After temporarily rolling back the lockdowns put in place this past March, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has instituted another wave of lockdowns, closing all bars, restaurants, and places of worship.