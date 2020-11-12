Networks falsely report fireworks from Guy Fawkes celebrations in England to be for Joe Biden

ABC, CNN, and MSNBC all rushed to report how the world was joyfully celebrating the defeat of Donald Trump with fireworks lighting up the skies in London and church bells gleefully chiming in Paris.
No Title
ABC News has now deleted this tweet and story which confused London fireworks from Guy Fawkes celebrations with them celebrating Joe Biden being declared the apparent winner of the U.S. Presidential election. pic.twitter.com/GhbrNjFbJW
https://notthebee.com/article/networks-caught-falsely-reporting-fireworks-church-bells-in-europe-to-celebrate-biden-win/