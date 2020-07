NBC Virus Expert Who Claimed He Had ‘Undiagnosed’ COVID-19 Reveals He Never Had Virus

Dr. Fair never had coronavirus, despite nearly a dozen appearances on NBC and MSNBC where he talked about having it or recovering from it.

According to Fair, he caught the virus while on a commercial flight from New Orleans.