National Museum Of African American History: Valuing ‘Hard Work,’ Being ‘Polite,’ ‘Objectivity’ All ‘Aspects’ Of ‘Whiteness’

Below is a list of eight of the 13 categories outlined in the museum literature, with some of their corresponding “aspects & assumptions of whiteness & white culture” in the U.S. (The full pamphlet can be accessed here).

Rugged Individualism:

Self-reliance

Independence & autonomy highly valued + rewarded

Family structure:

The nuclear family: father, mother, 2.3 children is the ideal social unit

Husband is breadwinner and head of household

Wife is homemaker and subordinate to the husband

Children should have own rooms, be independent

Emphasis on Scientific Method:

Objective, rational linear thinking

Cause and effect relationships

Quantitative emphasis

Protestant Work Ethic

Hard work is the key to success

Work before play

“If you didn’t meet your goals, you didn’t work hard enough”

Status, Power & Authority:

Wealth = worth

Respect authority

Time:

Follow rigid time schedules

Time viewed as a commodity

Aesthetics:

Steak and potatoes; “bland is best”

Man’s attractiveness based on economic status, power, intellect

Competition: