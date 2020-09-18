Nashville mayor covered up low COVID numbers to justify shutting down restaurants, emails show

Today in Nashville, a bombshell story dropped that the mayor – John Cooper (D) – has falsified COVID data in the city to justify shutting down restaurants and bars and keeping them closed. It turns out, the data showed very little transmission was happening in these establishments, but since that didn’t fit with #sCiEnCe, the mayor and the health department sent emails back and forth to keep the public in the dark about the numbers of cases actually occurring in these businesses. In the meantime, closure of these establishments has led to thousands of people losing their jobs and businesses.
Suffice it to say, the people of Nashville are not happy.
“They are fabricating information,” Nashville Councilman Steve Glover said of the mayor and health department. “They’ve blown their entire credibility … It’s gone, I don’t trust a thing they say going forward … nothing.”
Unfortunately for the mayor, some larger public figures noticed the case of corruption.
The Dem Mayor of Nashville KNOWINGLY LIED ABOUT COVID DATA to justify shutting down bars & restaurants, killing countless jobs & small businesses in the process.Everyone involved should face jail time. How many other Dem run cities is this happening in?https://t.co/8anzs5Jgba
Any politician, like the Nashville Mayor John Cooper, who intentionally covers up data on China Virus deaths in order to keep restaurants and bars closed should be removed from office and tried immediately.