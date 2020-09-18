Nashville mayor covered up low COVID numbers to justify shutting down restaurants, emails show

Today in Nashville, a bombshell story dropped that the mayor – John Cooper (D) – has falsified COVID data in the city to justify shutting down restaurants and bars and keeping them closed. It turns out, the data showed very little transmission was happening in these establishments, but since that didn’t fit with #sCiEnCe, the mayor and the health department sent emails back and forth to keep the public in the dark about the numbers of cases actually occurring in these businesses. In the meantime, closure of these establishments has led to thousands of people losing their jobs and businesses.

Suffice it to say, the people of Nashville are not happy.

“They are fabricating information,” Nashville Councilman Steve Glover said of the mayor and health department. “They’ve blown their entire credibility … It’s gone, I don’t trust a thing they say going forward … nothing.”

Unfortunately for the mayor, some larger public figures noticed the case of corruption.