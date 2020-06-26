NASCAR Releases Photo Of ‘Noose’ They Claimed They Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage Stall

Here’s the problem: it’s been there since October 2019. What’s that got to do with Bubba?

NASCAR has released a photo of the “noose” that they claimed that they found earlier this week in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall and which sparked an immediate federal investigation.

The photo is likely to spark more questions than it answers because it appears to be a rope that is attached to the garage door and that is tied in a similar fashion to ropes that have been in the garages at the Talladega Superspeedway for years, according to footage available on NASCAR’s own social media accounts.

The FBI sent a whopping 15 agents to investigate the incident, which they quickly concluded was not a hate crime as the rope at that specific garage had been tied that way since at least year.

“The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall,” NASCAR said in a statement. “This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment.”