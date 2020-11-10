Multiple Republican AGs Join Lawsuit Challenging Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballots

Several Republican Attorneys General have joined in a lawsuit challenging mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania related to the 2020 presidential election.

The most recent attorney general to join onto the lawsuit was Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who said in a statement that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling “allowed absentee ballots to be counted without a legible postmark and overrode unambiguous state law passed by the Pennsylvania legislature.”

“While this did not occur in Kentucky, what happens in other states during a presidential election matters to Kentuckians because we are electing our President and Vice President,” Cameron continued. “Legal matters like the one involving Pennsylvania set a judicial precedent that not only affects this election, but future elections as well. My interest in this is not about courts dictating who wins and loses, but about transparency and rule of law issues that should give all Americans the confidence that the election was conducted fairly. Ultimately, we all have to accept the results, and it will be hard for some people to do that if they think issues like these go unexplored.”