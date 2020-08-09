MSNBC’s primetime hosts completely ignore Biden’s latest controversial gaffes for 3 straight nights

Why is this surprising?

The latest round of controversial gaffes from the mouth of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was completely ignored by MSNBC’s primetime hosts for the third straight night. In an interview on Wednesday with representatives from the national associations of Black and Hispanic journalists, Biden said there was a lack of “diversity” within the African-American community.

No Title So here’s the Democratic candidate for president basically saying that all black people are the same and hold the same opinions about everything pic.twitter.com/oJRFwFRXAs

Biden then scoffed at the idea of taking a cognitive test, firing back at CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett, who is Black, asking the anchor if he had to take a test to determine if he was using cocaine before he became a reporter.

No Title “Why the hell would I take a test?”@JoeBiden scoffs at idea of taking a cognitive test.Suggests @realDonaldTrump “can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion.”Full interview at @NABJ @NAHJ virtual convention Thursday 8am ET.@CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rGNJpjfbF6

Although MSNBC did cover Biden’s apology regarding his racially charged remarks on Friday, not a single primetime host — including Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes and Ali Velshi, who was covering for Lawrence O’Donnell — addressed the former vice president’s gaffes for three straight nights. Prior to Friday, there was a virtual blackout of coverage from both MSNBC and CNN since Biden’s interview went public Wednesday morning.

https://disrn.com/news/msnbcs-primetime-hosts-completely-ignore-bidens-latest-gaffes-for-3-straight-nights/