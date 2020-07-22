Mother Of CHOP Shooting Victim Sues City Of Seattle

She ought to sue the city. They told the police to stand down.

Seattle is facing a lawsuit, following the death of a 19-year-old male in the city’s former CHOP zone last month. The victim’s mother, Donnita Sinclair Martin, filed a wrongful death claim against the city on Monday.

Sinclair Martin’s son, Lorenzo Anderson, was shot and killed in the protest zone in June, where demonstrations prevented emergency services from helping Anderson before it was too late.

“I just feel like the city let us down, let my son down and let me down and let down the community,” she stated. “…There’s no justification about what happened.”

Lorenzo was left bleeding in the street for roughly 20 minutes before CHOP volunteers came as fire and police officials could not get to him. His mother claimed city officials created a dangerous environment by allowing the autonomous zone to exist.

“I have utmost respect for the police because they do a tremendous job when they can, however, this was a bad decision…I don’t think that they had the final say,” said Sinclair Martin.