Mostly Non-Peaceful? Princeton Study Finds BLM Responsible For 91% Of Riots Over Last 3 Months

Mainstream media talking heads have repeatedly asserted that the riots were either not happening on any large scale or were “mostly peaceful.”

The statistics suggest otherwise.

Despite attempts to spin the riots as peaceful protests, more and more Americans aren’t buying it.

“A majority of U.S. adults (55%) now express at least some support for the movement, down from 67% in June amid nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd,” reported Pew. “The share who say they strongly support the movement stands at 29%, down from 38% three months ago.”

When one considers the level of intimidation and bullying metered out to those who refuse to express support for BLM, the real figures are probably much lower in terms of support for Black Lives Matter.

It’s no surprise that Democrats like Nancy Pelosi are only now condemning riots, arson and looting after 4 months of mayhem

After initially ignoring or justifying the violence, Democrats have seen the polls and performed a total 180.