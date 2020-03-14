Moscow School District Closing Buildings For 2 Weeks After Spring Break And Providing Alternative Instruction

The Moscow School District will close its buildings for 2 weeks following next week’s Spring Break. The announcement came this afternoon from Superintendent Dr. Greg Bailey.

The district will offer alternative instruction for students including online work, work packets for parents to pick up or possibly scheduling individual or small groups of students for instruction at school. The situation will be examined after the two-week school building closure which starts on Monday March 23rd.

Staff will use the first 2 days of the closure to prepare for alternative methods of instruction. Lunches will be available to students during the closure. The Moscow School District is suspending all extracurricular activities including practices. Officials hope an abbreviated Spring sports season may still be possible.