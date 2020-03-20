Moscow Public Emergency – Emergency Order

On Mar. 20, 2020, the Moscow City Council held an emergency meeting to consider an Ordinance providing the Mayor of Moscow authority to establish a Public Health Emergency Order. Ordinance 2020-03 was approved unanimously establishing enactment of Title 1 Chapter 11- Moscow City Code Entitled Emergency Powers.Approval of this Ordinance was required to provide the Mayor the authority to declare emergency orders for seven days per instance. Once the Ordinance is approved, it is required by State Statute that the newly approved Ordinance be posted in five public places. The Council recessed until that posting was completed.



Upon passage and proper notice of the Ordinance, the Council meeting was called back into session. Mayor Lambert then issuedPublic Health Emergency Order in Moscow, No. 20-01 Mass Gatherings, Restaurants, and Bars. The Council then considered and approved an extension of that Order byResolution 2020-06authorizing the acceptance and extension of the Mayor’s Public Health Emergency Order 20-01 beyond the 7-day period authorized by Ordinance to May 5, 2020.



The limits of the Order are effective as of 12 a.m. on Mar. 21, 2020, (midnight Mar. 20) and include a restriction on gatherings of groups of more than ten persons within the boundaries of the City of Moscow. This prohibits dine-in service for bars and restaurants, but the Order does provide for curbside pick-up, take-out and drive-through of food and/or drink service. The City will work to make accommodations for pick up and parking as much as possible.



These limitations and restrictions do not apply to businesses that serve fewer than ten individuals at a time, nor do they apply to grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies, nor to emergency overnight or day shelters that provide food service to persons experiencing homelessness.



All documents may be found in their entirety on theCity of Moscow’s Coronavirus COVID-19web page athttps://www.ci.moscow.id.us/783/Coronavirus-COVID-19.