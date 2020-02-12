Moscow police facility expected to be more expensive

Where is the money coming from to pay for this?

The proposed Moscow Police Department building on the south edge of Moscow is expected to be a different size and more expensive than city officials expected because of significant construction cost increases, according to Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design. The current plans call for a 16,500-square-foot facility and 2,700-square-foot outbuilding, costing $8.49 million on the corner of South Main Street/U.S. Highway 95 and Southview Avenue, Belknap told the Moscow City Council Public Works/Finance Committee meeting Monday at City Hall. When residents passed the bond last year to fund the construction of a new police station, the main facility was anticipated to be 16,000 square feet and the outbuilding 4,000 square feet, for a total cost of $7.89 million.



During the design phase after the bond passed, the building plans grew to 17,682 square feet and the outbuilding increased to 4,200 square feet to ensure the facility met the MPD’s long-term needs, Belknap said. The project estimate at that time ballooned to $10.5 million.