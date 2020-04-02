Moscow PD Investigating Rash Of Tire Slashings

I personally know someone who had her tires slashed. They were slashed in a way that cannot be patched.

I hope they find the dirt bag who did this and make him pay back the cost of every tire.

Moscow Police are investigating a rash of tire slashings that occurred early Sunday morning. Tires on a least 11 vehicles on 7th Street were slashed. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Moscow PD.

