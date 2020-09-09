Moscow PD Continues To Investigate Armed Robbery On UI’s Old Greek Row

Moscow Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery that reportedly occurred on Old Greek Row at the University of Idaho.

Officers say several persons of interest are being considered. They believe there may have been additional mugging victims or victims of similar crimes in Moscow during the evening of August 28th into the 29th. Anyone with additional information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact the Moscow PD.

The alleged armed robbery occurred around 4:00 in the morning on the 29th.