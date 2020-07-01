Moscow mayor makes masks mandatory

City Supervisor Gary Riedner said he is unaware of other cities and counties in Idaho that have instituted a similar mask requirement.

Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert issued a public health emergency order Tuesday requiring face coverings to be worn in indoor and outdoor public settings where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained with non-household members.

Lambert issued the order because of significant increases in coronavirus cases and escalating exposure concerns, according to a city of Moscow news release.

According to the order, it does not apply to children younger than 5 years old. With the assistance and close supervision of an adult, the city strongly recommends children wear face coverings in public spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained.





The order does not apply to individuals with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering, and it does not apply to those who are incarcerated.

Individuals may remove their face covering in a public setting under the following circumstances: while at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service provided that they are able to maintain social distancing from guests seated at other tables; when not wearing a face covering is essential to communication for deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals; while obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face covering; when necessary to confirm a person’s identity; and when local, state or federal law prohibits wearing a face covering or requires the removal of a face covering.

The order also states every person in the city must maintain social distancing from a non-household member whenever possible.

Any person who knowingly violates the provisions of the order shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, the order states.



The order will take effect midnight Thursday and will remain in effect for seven days. The Moscow City Council will extend, terminate or modify the order at its regular meeting, 7 p.m. Monday.