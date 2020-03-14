Moscow mayor issues emergency proclamation

Not a single COVID-19 case in Moscow or Northern Idaho. But it’s just a matter of time.

Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert issued a local emergency proclamation for Moscow in light of the public health threat posed by COVID-19.

The city of Moscow has been working over many weeks monitoring the global coronavirus situation, according to a city of Moscow news release. During that time, city staff has been working steadily to prepare the organization for the potential of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Events leading to the proclamation include federal, state and local declarations, in addition to growing concerns of COVID-19 cases suspected in the greater Palouse area, the release said.



“It is critical that our city is prepared to respond in the event of an emergency, and COVID-19 is such an emergency,” Lambert said. “The protection of our citizens and the provision of essential city services is the main mission of city government.”

A local disaster emergency may be declared by the mayor of a city, according to Idaho code. Under state code, the effect of such declaration is to implement applicable local and/or intergovernmental disaster emergency plans and to authorize the furnishing of aid and assistance under those plans.

Additionally, the city may pass ordinances and make all regulations necessary to preserve the public health, prevent the introduction of contagious diseases into the city, make quarantine laws for that purpose and enforce the same within five miles of the city, according to Idaho code.