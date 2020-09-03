Moscow mayor issues emergency order

Let me get this right: it’s unsafe for kids to be in school. But it’s safe for the days they are not in school to be in temporary day care and temporary tutoring facilities?

Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert issued a public health emergency order Wednesday that temporarily suspends day care and zoning regulations for temporary child care and tutoring facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, which is effective for seven days, was issued to meet the immediate and emergency needs of the community to support kindergarten through 12th-grade students because of reduced in-class instruction, according to a city news release.

The Moscow School District board voted last month to start the school year Sept. 14 with a hybrid instructional model, which includes two days of in-school instruction a week and three days of distance learning. The school district is also offering an online-only option that several students will utilize this fall semester.

With more online learning, some parents need a safe, educational environment for their children.

Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, said last week his office has probably received five calls from operators of karate studios or other recreational facilities that are interested in using their space as a day care or tutoring center.

Certain medical and child safety certification and training will be waived under the order and the city temporarily suspended the requirement to obtain a conditional use permit as may be required for temporary child care/tutoring center facilities in all commercial zoning districts, and temporary child care/tutoring center facilities (as many as 20 children) in all residential zoning districts.

All temporary child care/tutoring facilities will be issued a temporary day care facility license to expire Tuesday, unless extended by the Moscow City Council. Following, or prior to the expiration of the temporary period, the facility operator may apply for a conditional use permit, where required, to allow the permanent continuation of the facility in accordance with all standards and requirements of city code.

The Moscow City Council will consider an extension to the order by resolution at its regular meeting Tuesday. Visit the City of Moscow’s website at www.ci.moscow.id.us to review the public health emergency order.