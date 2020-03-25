Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert Closes Additional Businesses In Response To Some Failing To Follow Social Distancing Guidelines

UPDATE: The City of Moscow has Issued a corrected press release. The new order does not close churches. The new order requires Moscow churches to comply with the previous order banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert has closed additional businesses in town in response to some not following social distancing guidelines. Mayor Lambert issued the additional closures today which take effect at Midnight tonight.

The order closes gyms, tattoo parlors, barbershops and salons. A press release from the city states, “The additional restrictions are being enacted given the inability of some businesses to follow the recommended social distancing guidelines.” The new order doesn’t affect childcare services as those remain open in Moscow.

The order is in effect for 7 days and can be extended by city council. Moscow City Council is expected to consider extending the order in the coming week.

Playgrounds, basketball courts and restrooms at Moscow City Parks are now closed. The skate park at the Eggan Youth Center is now closed. Parks and green spaces in Moscow remain open.

Moscow School District officials are telling city hall that they will close school playgrounds. Latah County Fairgrounds officials are telling the city that they will close Lion’s Park playground in Moscow.

The city closed bars and restaurants on Friday while allowing take-out, delivery and drive-thru service.