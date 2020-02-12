Moscow Liberals Melt Down

Do they support the Kenworthy? Or oppose Doug Wilson’s support of the Kenworthy.

At the Moscow City Council Administrative Committee meeting Monday, the committee recommended allowing the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre to sell beer and wine at its downtown location. State code prohibits businesses from selling beer and wine for on-premises consumption within 300 feet of any school or place of worship, but the city council can waive that prohibition.

The Kenworthy is adjacent to Christ Church/Nuart Theatre. Christ Church Pastor Doug Wilson sent a letter of support for the Kenworthy to sell beer and wine. The item will be placed on the city council’s consent agenda.