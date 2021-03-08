Moscow ID made National News Again

Moscow made national news yet again because of the heavy-handed city.
‘A Little Too Soviet’: Grandsons Of Idaho Pastor Slapped With 13 Criminal Charges For Protesting Lockdowns With Stickers
Two brothers, aged 18 and 14, and their father, 42-year-old Nathan Wilson, face multiple misdemeanor charges for mocking their town’s strict lockdown tactics with stickers. Wilson, a bestselling author and television producer from Moscow, Idaho, faces an “aiding and abetting” charge for having made the stickers – which his sons distributed throughout the town.
