Moscow High School eases the path to graduation given pandemic:  School board reduces required electives by three

JoyAnn Riley, co-president of the local teachers’ union, the Moscow Education Association, spoke in support of the move, noting many adults have been struggling to keep up with day-to-day responsibilities during the pandemic. And like those community members who are encountering difficulties, many vulnerable young people are “engaged in an all-out battle with life right now,” she said.
“Some of our students are working full-time to help their families while trying to balance a full class load, some are worried about where their next meal is coming from,” Riley said. “And now more than ever, students are struggling with emotional and mental health issues.”
As some high school seniors struggle to keep up with classes delivered either partially or completely online, school leaders are considering ways to ease their path to graduation.
In its regular meeting last week, the Moscow School Board approved a move that would reduce the number of elective credits required to earn a diploma by three in a bid to lighten the load on seniors faced with the stresses of school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Greg Bailey said the Moscow district currently requires students to earn 51 credits to graduate — five more than the state minimum. He said because Moscow requires a higher number of credits than the state, the district is able to lower that requirement without state approval so long as it stays above the minimum of 46.
