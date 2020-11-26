Moscow High School eases the path to graduation given pandemic:  School board reduces required electives by three

JoyAnn Riley, co-president of the local teachers’ union, the Moscow Education Association, spoke in support of the move, noting many adults have been struggling to keep up with day-to-day responsibilities during the pandemic. And like those community members who are encountering difficulties, many vulnerable young people are “engaged in an all-out battle with life right now,” she said.

“Some of our students are working full-time to help their families while trying to balance a full class load, some are worried about where their next meal is coming from,” Riley said. “And now more than ever, students are struggling with emotional and mental health issues.”