Moscow finds concrete way to evaluate mask order: City Council will use public health district assessment tool to help determine how to proceed with face mask mandate

The Moscow City Council will use a Public Health – Idaho North Central District COVID-19 assessment tool to help determine whether to continue, extend or terminate the city’s face mask order that took effect in early July and is set to expire Jan. 5.

The public health emergency order says face coverings must be worn in public where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained with non-household members. Mayor Bill Lambert issued the order and the City Council extended it twice.

The PH-INCD assessment tool says that in order for the district — which includes, Latah, Nez Perce, Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties — to be placed in the “minimal risk” category, new daily cases must be less than one case per 10,000 people based on a seven-day moving average (for Latah County that would be four or fewer new daily cases); the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions districtwide must be zero to five based on a seven-day moving average; and test results must be reported in one to four days.