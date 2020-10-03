Moscow Farmers Market ranked 11th nationwide, second in Idaho

The Moscow Farmers Market was recently ranked 11th best farmers market nationwide, third in the Pacific region and second in Idaho by the American Farmland Trust Farmers Market Celebration, according to a city news release.

The voting period closed Sept. 20 and the final standings were announced last week recognizing leading markets based on the number and type of endorsements each received. More than 1,250 markets participated in vote.

The Moscow Farmers Market has placed in the top 20 farmers markets nationwide since 2015, and this year marks its highest national ranking yet.

The 2020 season of the Moscow Farmers Market and its contactless option, the Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market, ends Oct. 31.