Moscow extends face mask order to early October

Unanimous council decision means residents must wear covering in public where social distancing cannot be maintained until Oct. 6

One woman said it is time to stop being afraid, and a high school student asked how long this nonsense is going to go on. Other residents thanked Moscow officials for following science.

After a long public comment session at Monday’s Moscow City Council meeting, the council unanimously decided to extend its face mask order until Oct. 6. The public health emergency order requires face coverings to be worn in public settings where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained with non-household members.

“Social distancing and wearing face coverings are two of the most agreed upon means that we have to slow the rate of the spread of this virus,” Councilor Brandy Sullivan said.

The order, which has been in effect since July 2, was set to expire today. Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert initially issued the order because of significant increases in coronavirus cases and escalating exposure concerns.

There are 83 confirmed and eight probable cases in Latah County, according to Public Health-Idaho North Central District.

The order does not apply to certain individuals, including those with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering.

About 15 people stood with signs outside Moscow City Hall before Monday’s meeting apparently in opposition of face masks. One sign said, “Science does not support masking healthy people” and another read, “Unmask Moscow, unmask our children.”

Some residents told the mayor and council that the order infringed on their rights, negatively affected people’s mental health, recovery rates from the virus are high and no one has died from the virus in Latah County.

Lambert and council members said they received hundreds of emails regarding the order and the vast majority were in favor of residents continuing to wear masks.