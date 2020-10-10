Moscow couple pleads not guilty to face mask order violation, resisting charges

A Moscow couple each pleaded not guilty to resisting or obstructing officers and violating Moscow’s face mask order — both misdemeanor charges — Monday in Latah County Magistrate Court in Moscow.

Sean Bohnet, 24, and Rachel Bohnet, 26, were two of five people cited by Moscow police for allegedly violating Moscow’s mask/social distancing order at an anti-mask protest event Sept. 23 in the Moscow City Hall parking lot. The event was promoted as a psalm singing event.

Latah County Commissioner candidate Gabriel Rench, R-Moscow, was another one of the five cited for the alleged violation and he was arrested but not charged with allegedly refusing to identify himself to police. Rench is scheduled for an arraignment for the alleged order violation at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Latah County Magistrate Court.

The Bohnets are scheduled for pretrial conferences Oct. 20.

The face mask order violation carries a maximum punishment of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.