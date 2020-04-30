Moscow council tables decision on COVID-19 orders

Another special city council meeting will be held Thursday to review potential governor order

The Moscow City Council will have another “special meeting” livestreamed at 5 p.m. Thursday to decide what to do with its two COVID-19 public health emergency orders that are set to expire next Tuesday.

The council tabled a decision Tuesday at a special council meeting so it has time to digest the statewide order Idaho Gov. Brad Little is expected to make Thursday morning.

Little unveiled a four-stage plan last week to reopen nonessential travel and businesses to somewhat normalcy by the end of June. The plan is expected to start Friday.

Each two-week stage will be evaluated and the next stage will only start if there are no significant increases in cases of the coronavirus and if criteria are being met.

Moscow City Supervisor Gary Riedner said at Tuesday’s meeting that Little’s plan is only a guideline at this point, but the governor said Tuesday he will provide a statewide order or further guidance at a Thursday morning news conference.

Riedner said guidance is not enforceable.

“If it’s not enforceable, you can expect we’re going to see widespread disobedience to the guidance,” he said.