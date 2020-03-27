Moscow council extends emergency order until May 5

“Council member: We are ‘working every minute of the day’ to minimize the effects”

An emergency order from Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert shuttering gyms, tattoo parlors, barber shops and salons and banning gatherings of more than 10 people has been extended until at least May 5 in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Moscow City Council voted unanimously to extend the order, which was initially slated to last seven days, in an emergency meeting Thursday. Lambert issued the initial order Tuesday.

Childcare facilities and services are not affected by this order.



“For my part, recognizing that this is having major detrimental effects on small businesses, their owners and their employees, I think our greater responsibility is to the health and safety of the citizens of town,” Councilor Art Bettge said.

Councilor Gina Taruscio said she agrees with the order and extension, but was quick to point out that the city has not abandoned its small businesses and continues to investigate ways to support them through the closures. She said some on the council are themselves business owners and noted many, including the local restaurant community, have been supportive of such moves.

“It is still, and remains, the right thing to do to keep us all healthy because if we don’t have that, we don’t have anything else either,” Taruscio said. “So I support the extension, but know that we are all aware and are working every minute of the day trying to figure out how to minimize the effects to individuals and businesses at the same time.”