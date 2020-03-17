Moscow businesses to close or change hours, format

Garden Lounge, Maialina, Sangria, Mock Orange, Bloom among them

A handful of Moscow restaurants and bars have closed, changed their hours or restricted business to takeout orders until further notice in response to COVID-19.

Mock Orange is closed until further notice, according to its website.

Bloom moved to restricted hours and is not offering full-capacity seating to accommodate social distancing, according to an email from owner Nara Woodland to Moscow Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jenny Ford. Bloom’s new hours until further notice are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the email said.



The Garden Lounge is closed until further notice, according to a notice from George Skandalos and Carly Lilly, who own the bar, Maialina Pizzeria Napoletana and Sangria Grille. Sangria Grille is closed for dine-in business, but will stay open for takeout orders from 5-8:30 p.m. daily, according to the notice. It said it will be offering a limited takeout menu with 20-25 percent discounts.

Maialina is closed for dine-in business, but will stay open for takeout orders from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. The takeout menu is limited to woodfired pizza, salad, pasta and bottles of wine with 20-25 percent discounts.

The notice said the owners will reopen as soon as it is appropriate.