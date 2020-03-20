Moscow businesses ask governor to take action

Letter requests help from state amid COVID-19 concerns

About 100 food and beverage businesses, including about 20 in Moscow, signed a letter to Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little, asking him to require all nonessential social gathering places to cease operations immediately and to implement increased emergency state unemployment benefits for the duration of the closures of those establishments.

Thus, penalizing any establishment that can meet the 6 foot separation rule, and can provide a clean and save environment for customers who are willing to eat out.

Little announced Wednesday the state is seeking responses from small businesses whose operations and ability to conduct business have been disrupted by COVID-19, according to a news release from the Office of the Governor. Feedback will determine whether affected businesses will be eligible for disaster assistance in the form of low interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration through Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance.

The letter, which Skandalos said he believes will be sent to Little today, says essential services should be prioritized, including takeout or drive-through services only, since people need food.

It asks to suspend the waiting week and requirement to look for work and that any worker previously ill with COVID-19, quarantined because of exposure or immunocompromised should also be covered for lost income.