Moscow bans dining inside restaurants, bars

Order is effective until May 5; drive-through, take-out, delivery still allowed

Gatherings of more than 10 people and dining in at bars and restaurants are no longer allowed in Moscow until May 5 in response to COVID-19.

Curbside, pick-up, take-out, drive-through and delivery of food and/or drink service is permitted, according to the emergency order. Online and telephonic credit card transactions are strongly encouraged while cash payments are strongly discouraged.

Employees who handle cash or credit cards must use cleansing methods between each transaction.

Restaurants and dine-in service includes, but are not limited to, coffee shops, cafes, private dining clubs and cafeterias that give or offer for-sale food to the public, guests or employees.

The order does not apply to grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies, nor to emergency overnight or day shelters that provide food service to people experiencing homelessness.

Anyone who violates the order could be charged with a misdemeanor.