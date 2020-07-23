Moscow 2021 budget expected to shrink

Proposed fiscal plan is $5.4 million less than current because of the pandemic.

Moscow’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget, which starts Oct. 1, is expected to be about $5.4 million less than the current one the Moscow City Council approved last year because of negative effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

City Supervisor Gary Riedner said he does not recall the last time a Moscow budget dropped from one budget year to the next.

“I’m not sure we’ve ever had it go down,” said Riedner, noting that even in the Great Recession years of 2007 to 2009, the city budget stayed about the same.



Riedner presented the proposed $96.1 million budget to the Moscow City Council during a roughly five-hour budget workshop Tuesday at City Hall.