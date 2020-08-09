More than 84,000 vote-by-mail ballots disqualified in NYC Democrat primary

The New York City Board of Elections disqualified more than 84,000 vote-by-mail ballots in the state’s Democratic presidential primary, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The Board of Elections received 403,103 mail-in ballots for the June 23 primary but only 318,995 of those votes were included in the certified results.

The final number reflects that 84,108 mail-in ballots were invalidated — roughly 21% of the total ballots submitted.

The ballots were disqualified for either arriving late, missing a postmark, or failing to include a voter’s signature. Approximately 30,000 mail-in ballots were considered invalid in Brooklyn alone, The Post reported Tuesday.

After the state encouraged residents to vote by mail rather than in person, roughly 2 million voters applied for mail-in-ballots.

A report by NBC-4 New York at the end of July said that it may take election officials until early August to finish counting the ballots, considering the system typically only handles around 5% of the vote.