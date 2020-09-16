More than 50 leftist groups prepare for “mass public unrest” if Biden fails to win election by landslide

The Daily Beast got the scoop that a super-gang of more than 50 leftist organizations including MoveOn (ugh), Color of Change, and the American Federation of Teachers, are planning for “mass public unrest” after Election Day if, as the Daily Beast puts it, “Joe Biden doesn’t win by a landslide.”
The Neckbeard Brigade intends to “occupy s***, hold space, and shut things down, not just on Election Day but for weeks,” explained one source.
Unless Biden crushes Trump in a landslide, the group is expecting Trump to contest the results, at which point they intend to spring into action.
From the Lefty Beast:
“It is very obvious that Trump is laying the groundwork for claiming victory no matter what,” said Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn, and a participant in the FBT call. “Progressive groups at the end of the day believe in our democracy and, while it is not perfect, believe in building upon it and strengthening it. And we will fight to protect it from what we truly see as a president who has gone off the rails and taking this country down an authoritarian fascist path.”
And yet, for those who have spent considerable time thinking about the civil and political unrest that could come this fall, last week’s call did not provide too much in the way of solace. The prep work, they worry, is not happening fast enough.
“I wish we were having these conversations six months ago,” said Rosa Brooks, a law professor at Georgetown University. The co-founder of the Transition Integrity Project, Brooks has conducted war games to play out the range of Election Day and post-Election Day scenarios. And virtually all the outcomes, save one—a Biden landslide—have ended up facilitating a nightmarish fallout.
