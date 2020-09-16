More than 50 leftist groups prepare for “mass public unrest” if Biden fails to win election by landslide

The Daily Beast got the scoop that a super-gang of more than 50 leftist organizations including MoveOn (ugh), Color of Change, and the American Federation of Teachers, are planning for “mass public unrest” after Election Day if, as the Daily Beast puts it, “Joe Biden doesn’t win by a landslide.”

The Neckbeard Brigade intends to “occupy s***, hold space, and shut things down, not just on Election Day but for weeks,” explained one source.

Unless Biden crushes Trump in a landslide, the group is expecting Trump to contest the results, at which point they intend to spring into action.

From the Lefty Beast: