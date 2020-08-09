More than 223K Nevada mail-in ballots rejected as “undeliverable”

A total of 223,469 mail-in ballots for Nevada’s June primary election were bounced as “undeliverable,” according to the Public Interest Legal Foundation.

“These numbers show how vote by mail fails,” said PILF President J. Christian Adams. “Nevada, New York, and others are not and will not be ready for November.”

Data from the Clark County Election Department show the undelivered ballots account for 17% of the total 1,325,934 mail-in ballots that were sent out. A total of 129,884 (or 58%) of the undelivered ballots were from inactive voters.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill to send mail-in ballots to all active registered voters for the 2020 presidential election on Monday.

“This bill will help prevent Nevadans from experiencing the long lines at polling locations they faced during the primary election, which will protect their safety, safeguard their right to make their voices heard, and help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Sisolak said.

President Trump criticized the state’s process.