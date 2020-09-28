Minnesota Trump supporters wake up to garage on fire and “Biden 2020” vandalism

Because of peaceful protestors, don’t cha’ know.

The Fox News article states that the house itself sustained only minor damage but Police and Firefighters rescued three dogs and four puppies from the burning garage.

A Minnesota man who hung a “Trump 2020” flag on his truck had a big scare on Wednesday, when he awoke to find his family’s garage and three vehicles in flames, local police said.

Dennis Molla told local media WCCO that he awoke to “a big bang” and went outside to find his garage on fire. He saw three people run away but went inside to get this 2-year-old and 5-month-old children out to safety.

Molla told the paper:

“I think things have gotten way out of control..For them to see me express my beliefs as a Republican, it’s crazy to think it came down to this”

Molla was born in the Ukraine and emigrated from the then-USSR with his family at the age of 4 in search of “a better future and life in America.”

These “empathetic” liberals sure are noble, aren’t they?

wHen ThEy Go LoW … wE LiGhT tHeIr HoUsE oN fIrE

Somebody needs a Rex Dynamite roundhouse kick to the face.