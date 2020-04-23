Minnesota College Cancels Graduation For Everybody Except ‘Students Of Color’ And ‘LGBTQIA+ Students’

St. Olaf College, a Minnesota school, says it will host graduation ceremonies for minority students only this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Self-identified domestic students of color, international students and LGBTQIA+ students” at the Lutheran school get to celebrate their graduations this year during three separate virtual ceremonies scheduled for May. Meanwhile, the rest of the campus has to wait until next year as the general graduation ceremony has been “rescheduled for a date in late May/early June of 2021” as a result of the COVID-19, per the school’s website.

The special graduations for minority students were announced last week via an email from the the school’s Taylor Center For Equity and Inclusion.