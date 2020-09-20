Minneapolis Residents Say They’re Living ‘In A War Zone’ Plead With City Council To Address Them Personally

Minneapolis residents are pleading with the city council to tour their neighborhoods in person after a spike in violent crime that has left some feeling as though they live in a “war zone.”

Local Minneapolis news outlet, WCCO, went into Minneapolis neighborhoods directly affected by the recent uptick in gun violence and found that locals feel abandoned by the city council, which made defunding the Minneapolis Police Department a priority of its last legislative session.

“Honestly I really haven’t been sleeping right now I mean really I can’t. I hear every little thing that is going on police sirens like the helicopters the gun shooting everything,” resident Lisa Cruz told the network.

“You’re sleeping and all of a sudden you feel like you are in a war zone. I have four children and I’ll sleep with them all in my room because I am scared and I’m terrified something is going to happen to them,” she continued.