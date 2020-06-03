Minn. Gov. Walz Opposes Using Force On Rioters Amid Ongoing Looting, Destroyed Properties

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) recently acknowledged President Trump’s call to stop ongoing looting on the ground.

“I thank the President for the support, specifically with Secretary Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley,” he stated.

On Monday, the governor said the National Guard and ‘Minnesota law enforcement managed to restore order over the past few days and are now building trust among distressed communities. Walz said, however, he’s reluctant to use force against looters and prefers “diplomacy” instead.

“And I also shared with the President that a posture of a force on the ground is both unsustainable militarily, it’s also unsustainable socially because it’s the antithesis of how we live press, so I expressed that on the call.”