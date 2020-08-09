Mike Pence becomes first VP to visit pro-life pregnancy center

For pro-life Americans, this administration has been a miracle.

Mike Pence became the first U.S. vice president to visit a pro-life pregnancy center while serving in office when he and his daughter, Charlotte, entered A Woman’s Place in Pinellas Park, Florida.

During their visit, Pence said he met a woman named Kia Farrell and her young son who received help from A Woman’s Place. Farrell had considered having an abortion but changed her mind because of the unconditional support pro-lifers demonstrated toward her.