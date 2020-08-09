Mike Pence becomes first VP to visit pro-life pregnancy center

9 August 2020

Bbe36501 86de 45b6 b6c8 fb22ff17b3c3For pro-life Americans, this administration has been a miracle. 

Mike Pence became the first U.S. vice president to visit a pro-life pregnancy center while serving in office when he and his daughter, Charlotte, entered A Woman’s Place in Pinellas Park, Florida.

During their visit, Pence said he met a woman named Kia Farrell and her young son who received help from A Woman’s Place. Farrell had considered having an abortion but changed her mind because of the unconditional support pro-lifers demonstrated toward her.

VP Mike Pence: “The pro-life movement is defined by generosity, compassion, and love for women and unborn children.”pic.twitter.com/85jLFJpohy

