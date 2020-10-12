Michigan Plot to Kidnap Governor: A Cocktail of Extremism

On Thursday, law enforcement authorities announced a foiled a plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The terror plot involved months of planning including a rehearsed kidnapping to grab the Michigan governor from her vacation home. The kidnapping was thwarted with the help of undercover agents and informants.

The plot aimed at curtailing Governor Whitmer’s “uncontrolled power,” calling her a “tyrant.” The Michigan plot was a network, not a cell or a couple of random extremists. The militia hoped to spark an armed revolution against the government to “create a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights.” The Boogaloo movement and anarchists were brought together in the Michigan terror plot likely by an overlap in today’s political landscape, which is painted by revolutionary, inflammatory rhetoric. Forecasting the War of Extremes

No Title Michigan Attorney General’s Office confirms that the first and third men (from left) in this April 30 photo of armed men in Senate gallery are among the 13 men charged in a plot to kidnap @GovWhitmer.@SenPolehanki took this photo.https://t.co/iFJ82gxPY8