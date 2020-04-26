Michigan Legislature Calls Special Session– To Strip Martinet Governor Whitmer Of Emergency Powers

After Whitmer’s arbitrary and capricious COVID-19 shutdown order put the state’s unemployment at the highest in the nation, the legislature wants immediate oversight over Whitmer’s handling of the crisis. And they want to start reviewing bills to restrict the powers that she may have abused.





These changes are aimed to prevent the kind of nonsensical diktats that Whitmer has issued over the past few week s , such as prohibiting people from gardening or planting on their own property and moving back and forth between their own houses. After promising some changes yesterday, Whitmer rolled out an extension to her order last night to push it out to May 15, but got rid of a couple nonsensical restrictions: