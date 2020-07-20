Michelle Malkin beaten by BLM thugs and prevented from speaking at Denver pro-police rally

I t is these kinds of things that will get Trump reelected in 2020.

Conservative author and activist Michelle Malkin was brutally assaulted and prevented from speaking as she made her way to the speaker’s platform at a pro-police public rally in downtown Denver on Sunday. The patriotic event, the 6th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day billed as “family friendly,” was advertised in advance on social media including at Malkin’s Twitter, where she has 2.2 million followers.

No Title There are talkers. There are doers. Which one are you? Coloradans: Join @randycorporon @Casper4Colorado @stevereams me & many other patriots downtown Denver 3pm TOMORROW for 6th annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. NOW MORE THAN EVER. (Hi @jaredpolis) pic.twitter.com/pZmJqgEZRZ

No Title This was me shouting at masked BLM/Antifa thugs who swarmed our stage UNPROVOKED. This was me after witnessing a veteran & an organizer who had just led group prayer getting beaten on stage while police did nothing. This was me shouting at masked Antifa wielding a baton. https://t.co/pBEZITyaNY

No Title This is the moment the Antifa thugs bum-rushed the stage. I filmed the guy with the huge longboard that pro-police organizer Ron McLaughlin was beaten with just minutes after praying. @denverpolice @jaredpolis @mayorhancock #DenverAnarchoTyranny pic.twitter.com/0JzlNDCG24

No Title Here’s where BLM bitches attacked several women on stage. We were sprayed in our faces w/aerosol string, which @kyleclark thinks is hilarious. BLM girl takes off mask & lays hand on woman in front of me as I shout at her to get back. #DenverAnarchoTyranny pic.twitter.com/GTjLF1e2RG

No Title This is the moment one of our people was beaten on stage by invading BLM/Antifa. Then BlackBloc lady took out baton. That’s why I screamed @kyleclark. The crap BLM bitch sprayed in my face was still all over me. #WhatsWrongWithYou #DenverAnarchoTyranny @jaredpolis @denverpolice pic.twitter.com/JGRLdkGsnt

No Title Opposing “speech?” Why don’t you post the screengrab of the masked Antifa militiawoman wielding a collapsible baton at me or the bloodied organizer on stage beaten with a bullhorn & longboard @KyleClark – you think this is funny?? You are a sick man. @randycorporon @PatrickForCO https://t.co/SFXp1neDin

No Title Outrageous violence. These tyrannical, left-wing anarchists hate free speech. If you do not agree with them, they believe you must be beaten down – literally. @michellemalkin https://t.co/aiyJqQTtxm