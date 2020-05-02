Mich. Gov. Whitmer Extends Emergency Declaration Until May 28th

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order to extend Michigan’s state of emergency. In a statement Thursday, Whitmer extended the state’s emergency and disaster declaration after it was originally set to expire on Friday.

Stay Home. Stay Safe. Save Lives. @MichiganHHS reports today, April 30, 2020, 980 new COVID-19 cases & 119* deaths. For * details see https://t.co/2tAAcYRyCj. #Michigan’s total cases are now 41,379 & 3,789 deaths. Find the latest data & #COVID19 news at https://t.co/niRBexCYOy.

The move came despite major pushback from GOP legislators, who voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging Whitmer’s recent actions. A state judge recently cleared the way for Whitmer by shooting down their lawsuit, which claimed the restrictions were unconstitutional.

The Democrat governor defended her decision and called out Republican lawmakers for “putting more lives and livelihoods at risk.”

“It doesn’t matter what crisis there is, you only have the power that you have and you can’t take more,” she stated. “If people are going to die, I’m sorry, you only have as much power as you have.”

Michigan’s stay-at-home order has been extended until May 28th.