Messages call for NYPD July 4th strike to protest anti-police climate

Text messages circulating throughout the New York Police Department are calling for members to “strike” on July 4 in protest of anti-police rhetoric and budget cut proposals as tensions in the wake of recent officer-involved deaths have reverberated across the city and country, sources confirmed to Fox News.

“NYPD cops will strike on July 4 th [sic],” states one of the two message being sent around the NYPD. “To let the city have their independence without cops.”

The flier states that the alleged “strike” will begin at “1500 hours,” or 3 p.m. The New York Post was first to report the news. Fox News has confirmed the report and obtained images of both messages. It wasn’t immediately clear who started the chain.

The message goes on to state that police are told they cannot strike because of New York State’s Taylor Law, formally known as the “Public Employees’ Fair Employment Act,” that bars public employees from doing so.

“The people and this city doesnt honor us why honor them,” the flier further states. “So its easy to loot and riot without repercussions but its not easy to do our job because the city will hang us.”

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News any suggestion that the NYPD would not be available to do its job “is false.”

“New York City Police Officers will be here today, tomorrow, and on the 4th of July to protect all New Yorkers,” NYPD spokesperson Sgt. Mary Frances O’Donnell said in an emailed statement.