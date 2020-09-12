Media Bias

Read the wording here carefully:

Gibson and Schultz are among six men who were accused of inciting a riot on May Day 2019 between right-wing Patriot Prayer and left-leaning antifa outside a Northeast Portland pub. Two of the six pleaded guilty and were sentenced in January. Gibson and Schultz have pleaded not guilty and their trials are set for Oct. 26.

This is from The Oregonian.

Notice that Patriot Prayer is right-wing, but Antifa is merely left-leaning.

Or could it be that the Democratic Party is so far left these days that communist Antifa really is only left-leaning to them.